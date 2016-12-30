Apple patent hints at magnetic ear hooks to keep future AirPods in your ear
One of the biggest issues with the Apple AirPods is that they can fall out of your ear and you could lose them. An Apple patent, however, suggests that could change in a future version thanks to magnetic ear hooks.
