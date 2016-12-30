Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apple supplier Foxconn is fully automating its factories in three phases

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Apple supplier Foxconn is moving away from human labor and toward full automation — and it’s doing so in three phases. The move is controversial, as the company has already eliminated thousands of jobs.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Apple supplier Foxconn is fully automating its factories in three phases appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.