Apple to cut iPhone production Q1 of 2017 – Report

Apple Inc. will trim production of iPhones by about 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, the Nikkei daily reported, citing calculations based on data from suppliers. The company had slashed output by 30 per cent in January-March 2016 due to accumulated inventory, the paper said. Apple’s shares were down 0.84…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Apple to cut iPhone production Q1 of 2017 – Report appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

