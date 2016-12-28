Aquaculture farm gets N2bn loan from Heritage Bank, CBN – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Aquaculture farm gets N2bn loan from Heritage Bank, CBN
TheCable
Heritage Bank Plc, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has provided N2 billion long-term facility under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) for an aquaculture farm. Triton Aqua Africa Ltd (TAAL), better known as Triton …
CBN, Heritage Bank provide N2b loan to aquaculture projects
'Agric production systems in Nigeria, others need a radical change'
Banks provide $6.3m to Nigerian aqua project
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG