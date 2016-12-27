Police Recover 3 BMW Luxury Sedans And 27 Vehicles Appropriated By Ex-IGP Solomon Arase And Others – SaharaReporters.com
|
The Punch
|
Police Recover 3 BMW Luxury Sedans And 27 Vehicles Appropriated By Ex-IGP Solomon Arase And Others
SaharaReporters.com
The vehicles were recovered from a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, and seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police who retired alongside him. by Sahara Reporters, New York Dec 27, 2016. Police detectives have recovered no …
Finally police gets back cars taken away by ex-IG Arase
Arase- Integrity of Nigerian police should be protected
Arase accuses his predecessors of leaving office with 22 police vehicles
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG