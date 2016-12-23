Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Baby Girl in the U.S.

Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan has welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his wife in the United States of America. The excited new father who made the announcement via social media wrote; “Am happy to announce what God gave me yesterday. HER NAME IS IYUNADE AFOLAYAN. I cant explain the feelings atall #thankyouLORD”.

The post Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Baby Girl in the U.S. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

