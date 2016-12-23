Pages Navigation Menu

Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Baby Girl in the U.S.

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan has welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his wife in the United States of America. The excited new father who made the announcement via social media wrote; “Am happy to announce what God gave me yesterday. HER NAME IS IYUNADE AFOLAYAN. I cant explain the feelings atall #thankyouLORD”.

