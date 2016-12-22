Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brazil resurgent in an unpredictable race – FIFA.com

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


FIFA.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Brazil resurgent in an unpredictable race
FIFA.com
“It would be nice if the World Cup in Russia started in three days' time,” said Brazil coach Tite in the wake of his side's defeat of Peru in November. “It's a shame the qualifiers won't be starting up again till next year.” His lament was
Argentina ends year atop FIFA ranking; Brazil second, USA 28thSports Illustrated
India jump two places to 135 to record best Fifa ranking in six yearsFirstpost
Argentina 'Team of Year' in FIFA RankingESPN FC (blog)
Pulse Nigeria –Bleacher Report –AS English –The News
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.