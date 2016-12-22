Argentina ends year top of FIFA world rankings

Argentina ends the year top of the FIFA world rankings, with South American neighbours Brazil second. Argentina, who has led the rankings since replacing Belgium in April, has won 10 of their 15 games in 2016, while losing three. World champions Germany stay third, ahead of Chile, Belgium and Colombia in the rankings published on Thursday by football’s governing body.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

