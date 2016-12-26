Pages Navigation Menu

Argentina finance minister nudged out on economic uncertainty
Financial Times
Argentina's finance minister Alfonso Prat-Gay is unexpectedly stepping down amid tensions in the government and growing disappointment over the speed of the country's economic recovery. Sample the FT's top stories for a week. You select the topic, we …
Argentine President Shakes Up Economic TeamNew York Times
Argentine finance minister asked to step down as ministry reorganized | ReutersFirstpost
Argentine finance minister sacked amid recessionThe Daily Star
Reuters –Bloomberg –Wall Street Journal –BreakingNews.com
