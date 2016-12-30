Argentine court reopens bombing cover-up case against ex-president

An Argentine court on Thursday reopened a bombing cover-up case against former president Christina Fernandez de Kirchner. The case was filed by a prosecutor four days before he was found dead in suspicious circumstances in January 2015. The Federal Criminal Court of Cassations ruled that the case filed by Alberto Nisman, which alleged that Fernandez […]

The post Argentine court reopens bombing cover-up case against ex-president appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

