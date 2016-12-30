Argentine court reopens bombing cover-up case against ex-president
An Argentine court on Thursday reopened a bombing cover-up case against former president Christina Fernandez de Kirchner. The case was filed by a prosecutor four days before he was found dead in suspicious circumstances in January 2015. The Federal Criminal Court of Cassations ruled that the case filed by Alberto Nisman, which alleged that Fernandez […]
