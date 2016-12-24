Ariaria will have a facelift after rehabilitation of Faulks road, says Iwuoha

…As Mkpa, former SSG, wishes Abians well at Christmas

The ongoing rehabilitation of Faulks road, Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, which has been difficult to handle over time, will change the entire route and make Ariaria and its environs better.

Bonnie Iwuoha, State’s commissioner for Information and Strategy, who made this observation in an exclusive interview with BusinessDay in Umuahia, urged Aba residents to be patient with the State Government, which according to him, has good plans for the commercial city in the days ahead.

He also expressed optimism that Port Harcourt road will be rehabilitated in 2017.

He therefore appealed to residents to continue to pray for the Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and cooperate with his Government and Government functionaries to deliver his promises to them.

Also, the contractors, who are working in Aba, need the support of all Abians and residents of Aba, therefore let people support them and protect their equipment and let people encourage them, because better days are ahead, he observed.

In his words, “And after Faulks road, other roads will also get attention. There is a very strong plan to get Port Harcourt road renovated and one is optimistic that 2017 is going to see a brand new PortHarcourt road in Aba and people in Aba will be very happy.

“Other roads are also coming up as God blesses us with funds, better things are going to happen to Abians and Aba people in particular.

Meanwhile Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha, has thanked God for seeing the people through this year of recession.

The commissioner in his good will message to the people of Abia State, urged all Abians to maintain their faith and confidence in God that He who started it all, who allowed them to go through this period, will also see them through it and give them better moments ahead of time.

He urged everyone to celebrate with a measure of control, noting that people should not engage in excessive activities that could create problems for them.

He also urged them to be mindful of the fact that one who survives lives to tell the story about every event and every situation.

While wishing Abians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year, Comrade Iwuoha, stated that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has very good plans for Abians, both this month of December, 2016 and in 2017 and in subsequent years.

He urged Abians to continue to pray for the Governor and his Government that God would continue to use him to do good works.

“Let God protect him, in his going out and coming in. even if it is for the sake of Abians, let God let the economy to improve, so that Abia State, could have more money to embark on good development projects.

Also Mkpa Agu Mkpa, former secretary to Abia State Government, wished Abians Merry Christmas and a happy new year and urged them to support the Government that God has given to them.

In his words, “this is our State, we have no other place to go. Let us invest in good will and let us pray for the success and progress of Abia State, particularly our Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, all the members of the State executive council, all the permanent secretaries, civil servants, all teachers and all other parastatals, we pray God to bless Abia, enrich Abia, restore peace and tranquility to Abia and bless all Abians of goodwill.

“Please for goodness sake trust that God in his infinite mercy will continue to provide for all us. Yes, the recession is there, but all those that put their trust in the Lord, shall rejoice, because God has a way of providing for us.

“But let us run away from crimes, let us put our trust in the Lord, but let us work assiduously, because if you work hard the reward for hard work is progress and success.

“So, it will be good for us, because God will feed us every day, but let us not be frivolous, let us not be rascally, let us not engage in criminality, let us not do anything that will tarnish the image of our State. Wherever we are, let us remember that we are Children of God’s Own State and God’s own children will behave like God’s own people. We thank everybody and we wish us a prosperous new year in advance”.

The post Ariaria will have a facelift after rehabilitation of Faulks road, says Iwuoha appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

