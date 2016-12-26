Arik Air Fails To Pay Salaries Arrears To Workers As Agreed With Unions, NCAA – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Arik Air Fails To Pay Salaries Arrears To Workers As Agreed With Unions, NCAA
SaharaReporters.com
The crisis between the unions in the Nigerian aviation industry and Arik Air may resume any moment from now as the airline failed to fulfil its part of the agreement with the workers concerning outstanding salaries. A member of staff of the carrier …
Low scores for aviation industry blighted by harsh environment
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG