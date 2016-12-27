Arik Air Fined N6m By NCAA Over Delay Of Passengers Luggage

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has fined Arik Air N6m after passengers of the airline complained over the delay and inability of the airline to ferry their luggage from London to Lagos from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of December, 2016.

The airline was also instructed to pay each affected passenger a compensation fee of $150 for inconveniences suffered as a result of the delayed arrival of their luggage, within 30 days.

The General Manager Public Relations for the NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye disclosed the sanction in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the airline had flouted its orders to freight all backlog of short-landed luggage to Lagos within 48 hours, which was given during a meeting on December 6, 2016 attended by the airlines’ representative.

“Similarly, the carrier declined to offer care and compensation to the affected passengers which were unanimously agreed for $150. In addition, the airline did not inform the passengers at the soonest practicable time that their checked-in baggage would be off-loaded as required by Part 19.7.2 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs),2015,” The NCAA said.

