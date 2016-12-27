Arik Air fined N6million for luggage delay
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has fined Arik Air N6million for not transporting passengers’ luggage from London to Lagos on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of December, 2016. Arik has been asked to pay each affected passenger $150 as compensation within 30 days of the issuance of the letter. The letter was dated December […]
Arik Air fined N6million for luggage delay
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG