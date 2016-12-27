Pages Navigation Menu

Arik Air fined N6million for luggage delay

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has fined Arik Air N6million for not transporting passengers’ luggage from London to Lagos on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of December, 2016. Arik has been asked to pay each affected passenger $150 as compensation within 30 days of the issuance of the letter. The letter was dated December […]

