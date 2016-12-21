Arik Air resumes flight operations after one-day workers’ strike
Arik Airline resumed flights on Wednesday, after workers shut down operations over non-payment of salaries on Tuesday. The workers also protested the non-remittance of taxes and sacking of five union leaders. In a statement, Arik stated that the issue has been resolved, “following the meeting called by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to address […]
Arik Air resumes flight operations after one-day workers’ strike
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG