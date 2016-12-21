Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arik Air resumes flight operations after one-day workers’ strike

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Arik plane

Arik Airline resumed flights on Wednesday, after workers shut down operations over non-payment of salaries on Tuesday. The workers also protested the non-remittance of taxes and sacking of five union leaders. In a statement, Arik stated that the issue has been resolved, “following the meeting called by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to address […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Arik Air resumes flight operations after one-day workers’ strike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.