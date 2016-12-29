Pages Navigation Menu

Arik Air resumes New York flight Thursday

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

Arik Air on Wednesday said  it has chartered a B767-300ER aircraft  to minimise the disruption and inconveniences caused  passengers on its Lagos-New York route. The airline also announced the resumption of flight to the American city from Thursday. Mr Ola Adebanji, the airline’s head of communications revealed this in Lagos, while also regretting that the chartered plane could not fly on Tuesday due to the closure of Lagos airspace for several hours because of bad weather He said the airline decided to charter the aircraft following the damage to its A330-200 aircraft by a ground handling company at JFK International Airport, New York,  a few days ago.

