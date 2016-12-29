Arik Air resumes New York flight Thursday

Arik Air on Wednesday said it has chartered a B767-300ER aircraft to minimise the disruption and inconveniences caused passengers on its Lagos-New York route. The airline also announced the resumption of flight to the American city from Thursday. Mr Ola Adebanji, the airline’s head of communications revealed this in Lagos, while also regretting that the chartered plane could not fly on Tuesday due to the closure of Lagos airspace for several hours because of bad weather He said the airline decided to charter the aircraft following the damage to its A330-200 aircraft by a ground handling company at JFK International Airport, New York, a few days ago.

