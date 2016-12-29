Arik Air: Stranded passengers sleep on floor overnight at Lagos airport [PHOTOS]
Despite resuming operations last week Wednesday after workers shut down operations over non-payment of salaries, stranded Arik Airline passengers were yesterday forced to sleep on the floor while waiting at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos State. Some were said to have slept on the floor overnight as their flights were either not mentioned […]
