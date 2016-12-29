Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arik Air: Stranded passengers sleep on floor overnight at Lagos airport [PHOTOS]

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

15697370_1415407241804651_3640678242863112017_n

Despite resuming operations last week Wednesday after workers shut down operations over non-payment of salaries, stranded Arik Airline passengers were yesterday forced to sleep on the floor while waiting at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos State. Some were said to have slept on the floor overnight as their flights were either not mentioned […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Arik Air: Stranded passengers sleep on floor overnight at Lagos airport [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.