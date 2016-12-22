Aritz Aduriz: Veteran striker’s deal keeps him at Bilbao until 37

His current deal ends on June 30 next year, but Bilbao said the contract now runs until June 30, 2018.

Spanish international Aritz Aduriz, still a prolific scorer this year for Athletic Bilbao at the age of 35, has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the La Liga club until he is 37.

Bilbao said the new deal meant Aduriz could only leave if another club offers 40 million euros ($40 million) for the veteran striker.

Aduriz has scored six goals in the Spanish championship and another six in the Europa League — including five in one game against Genk — and is joint leader in the tournament.

His current deal ends on June 30 next year, but Bilbao said the contract now runs until June 30, 2018.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

