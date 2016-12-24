Armed bandits kill aged couple in Ilorin

*Dump their bodies inside the well

By Demola Akinyemi

Armed bandits last Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital killed aged couple, tied their corpses together and dumped them inside the well in the compound.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the armed bandits, stormed the couple’s residence at Tanke area of Ilorin around 5pm on the fateful day, when the guard was not around and traced the aged couple who were pensioners in their late 60s into the living room,where they demanded money,other valuable items and the car key.

The three-man robbery gang about three of them, severally shot the couple and thereafter macheted them to death,leaving traces of blood everywhere in the compound.

After killing them,they tied their remains together and dumped them inside the well.

The gang reportedly ransacked the expansive house,carted away four plasma televisions,other electronic gadgets and valuables and escaped with the stolen items in one of the stolen vehicles from the compound

The corpses were discovered later by neighbours after trailing the traces of blood left behind from the shooting.

Saturday Vanguard however gathered that the security guard has been arrested by the police and being interrogated over the dastardly act.

The ugly incident, has however left residents in apprehension as the Christmas draws closer.

But the state police command said there was no need to fear as men and officers would be on ground to ensure safety of all and sundry.

Spokesman for the police command, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident and promised that the hands of the law will soon catch up with the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He said: “It is true, we still don’t know who did it and whether they were armed robbers or assassins because it was a man that came to the police to report that they had an aged couple living within the premises but they could not be found but after seeing the traces of blood, from their section of the house, it led to a well.

“The police came and after searching the area, the corpses were found inside the well so we called the fire service department and they came to recover the corpses which have now been deposited at the mortuary at UITH.

“We don’t know whether they were robbers or assassins but they went away with a Toyota Camry belonging to the couple. We are still investigating to unravel the mystery but we would like to assure the public that the criminals would not escape the long arm of the law.”

On the apprehension among the public over crimes at the Yuletide, Okasanmi said the command would deploy everything at its disposal, both human and logistics, to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

His words: “We will deploy plain cloth policemen and intelligence officers across the state and we are working with the other security agencies and community leaders just as we did during the Islamic festival. We still want to repeat our warning against alcoholism and the use of bangers and we reiterate that we will deal severely with anyone caught violating the law on the use of these items which is still active.”

