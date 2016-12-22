Armed Robbers Kill Cop, Injures One In Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command was again hit by tragedy as an Inspector, identified as Gada, was killed and one other identified as Seargent Sunday was seriously injured in a robbery incident.

The incident, it was gathered occured early in the morning around Ilupeju Ekiti in Oye local government area of the state.

The police officers, who were well known to the people of the area were attacked by the bandits while on duty along Oye-Ikole Road.

They were said to have also escaped from the scene of the incident with a police van.

A residents of the area who spoke the journalists said: ‘I think the policemen were returning from a check point in Itapa and got to another check point between Ilupeju and Oye right in front of the house of Hon. Bamitale Oguntoyinbo when the robbers, who had laid ambush for them, swooped on them and rained bullets on the policemen.

“And by the time the robbers were through with the onslaught, the team leader who we know as Inspector Gada, was dead while Sergeant Sunday, who was seriously injured has been rushed to the hospital. The incident had happened at about 5am.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alberto Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the police lost an officer while one other was injured.

He added that the injured officer has been rushed to the Federal Medical Hospital at Ido Ekiti in Ido-Osi local government area of the state.

Adeyemi who disclosed that they have commenced investigation into the incident assured that the police will not only get to the root of the matter but also bring perpetrators to book in a shortwhile.

