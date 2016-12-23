Pages Navigation Menu

Arms panel: $1m cash recovered from member’s home – AGF

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

OFFICE of the Attorney- General of the Federation, AGF, on Wednesday, revealed how over $1.30million cash was recovered from the Abuja home of a member of a committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the procurement of arms and equipment in the Armed Forces, Air Commodore Umar Mohammed, rtd. A lawyer representing the […]

