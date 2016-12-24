Army alerts Borno, Adamawa, Yobe residents over fleeing insurgents

The Nigerian Army has yesterday alerted residents of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states to be vigilant and security conscious of strange

movements of Boko Haram insurgents fleeing Sambisa Forest because of ongoing military clearance operations into their communities.

Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said: “Due to ongoing final clearance and occupation of Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts in Sambisa Forest, quite a number of them are escaping the theatre of operations in the northeast to various parts of the country and elsewhere.

“Members of the public are urgently requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action and interceptions.”

