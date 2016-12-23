Army Alerts Nigerians To Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army has urged the public to be vigilant as remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing to different parts of the country and elsewhere following the ongoing final clearance of their hideouts in Sambisa forest.

In a statement issued by the acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the army therefore warned members of the public, especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, to be extra vigilant and security-conscious of strange movements or persons in their areas.

The statement read in part: “The public is also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action.” “We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that.” READ ALSO: Troops Capture 504 Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue 1,800 Hostages In Sambisa

The post Army Alerts Nigerians To Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

