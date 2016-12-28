Army arrest 1,240 Boko Haram suspects in Sambisa raid

The Nigeria Army said it had arrested about 1,240 suspected Boko Haram terrorists during a mop-up operation by troops inside the Sambisa forest. Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this while giving update to newsmen on Operation Rescue Final at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri. Irabor said that 413 of the […]

