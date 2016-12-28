Pages Navigation Menu

Army arrests 40 foreigners after capture of Sambisa Forest

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

army-ambushed

The Nigerian Army has arrested over 40 foreign nationals, since the capture of Sambisa Forest, according to The Nation. A source revealed that the foreigners were being investigated, to ascertain if they were working for Boko Haram or not. “In the last one week since we launched massive operations in Sambisa Forest, we have arrested […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

