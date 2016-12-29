Army claims recovery of Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa Forest

• Troops arrest 1, 240 Boko Haram suspects

The Nigerian Army yesterday said it had recovered Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau’s Qur’an and flag in Camp Zero, the Boko Haram’s headquarters in Sambisa Forest.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major-Gen. Lucky Irabor, who said this while giving update on the ‘Operation Rescue Final’ in Maiduguri, added: “We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped.”

The Book would be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr. President,” Irabor said.According to the theatre commander: “We have also made a lot of arrests. Boko Haram members are fleeing the warfront.

“We, therefore, warn residents of the state to be wary of people hiding in and around their houses. We are also warning residents to report any suspected Boko Haram members hiding in their houses to the relevant security agencies and any failure to do that would tantamount to supporting and sympathising with the sect’s activities,” Irabor said.

Irabor said troops arrested about 1, 240 suspected Boko Haram terrorists during a mop-up operation by troops inside the Sambisa forest.He stated that 413 of the suspects were adults; 323 were female adults; 251 male children, while 253 were female children. The theatre commander said that the suspects were apprehended during a mop-up operation against the sect members in the forest.

“We are still on the trail of the terrorists and I want to assure you that all escape routes have been blocked. Within this period, also, about 30 fleeing suspected Boko Haram members have surrendered to the Niger Multinational Troops on the shores of the lake Chad and we learnt that they were taken to Difa in the Niger Republic.

“The suspects include; 24 male and six females. “We would like to use this opportunity to encourage the terrorists to give up the fight because the window is still open,” the commander said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

