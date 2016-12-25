Army Crushes Boko Haram’s Last Camp in Sambisa Forest | ‘White Man’ Arrested

Nigerian troops have flushed out Boko Haram ragtag forces from their long held fortress, Sambisa Forest, an emphatic indication that Nigeria has dealt a crushing blow on the seven-year-old insurgency. President Muhammadu Buhari broke the news himself in a special message to Nigerian troops fighting under Operation Lafiya Dole. “I am delighted at, and most […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

