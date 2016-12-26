Army ends ‘Operation Python Dance’ in South-East
The one-month military exercise in South-East Nigeria, code-named ‘Operation Python Dance’, officially ends tomorrow. The Nigerian Army had introduced the exercise, to curb crime in the geopolitical zone during the Christmas and New Year festivities. Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 82 Division, Col. Sagir Musa, however, said troops will continue to maintain road […]
