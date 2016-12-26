Pages Navigation Menu

Army ends ‘Operation Python Dance’‎ in South-East

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The one-month military exercise in South-East Nigeria, code-named ‘Operation Python Dance’, officially ends tomorrow. The Nigerian Army had introduced the exercise, to curb crime in the geopolitical zone during the Christmas and New Year festivities. Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 82 Division, Col. Sagir Musa, however, said troops will continue to maintain road […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

