Army ends Operation Python Dance in S-East – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Africa


Army ends Operation Python Dance in S-East
Vanguard
THE one-month exercise, code-named 'Operation Python Dance' introduced by the Nigerian Army to curb crime in the South-East geopolitical zone during the Christmas and New Year celebrations ends officially tomorrow. Deputy Director, Army Public …
