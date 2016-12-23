Pages Navigation Menu

Army Issues Alert On Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army on Thursday issued an alert  warning the general public to be wary of the dangers of escapee Boko Haram terrorists following the ongoing final clearance and bombardments of terrorist’s hideouts in Sambisa forest. This is contained in a statement released by the Acting Director, Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman. He said quite …

