Zimbabwe: 'No Camouflage for Civilians' – AllAfrica.com

NewsDay

Zimbabwe: 'No Camouflage for Civilians'
AllAfrica.com
THE Zimbabwe National Army is warning Zimbabweans against wearing camouflage or regalia resembling military uniforms as it is illegal in terms of the Defence Act. In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe National Army, through its Director of Army Public …
Zim army issues warning on civilian clothes resembling military uniformsNews24
Army, police issue warning on camouflageNewsDay
Army threatens arrests over camouflage attireChronicle
RadioVop –Zw News Zimbabwe
all 7 news articles »

