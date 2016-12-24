Army to re-organise operation Lafiya Dole

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday restated his promise to re-organise the ongoing “Operation Lafiya Dole’’ in the North- East in 2017.

The COAS, who restated the promise when he visited troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, Mafa in Borno ahead of the Christmas, said he would celebrate the yuletide with troops in the front-line.

He said the re-organisation was aimed at making the operation stronger and relief the fighting soldiers.

Buratai, Principal Staff Officers at Army Headquarters, Abuja, General Officers Commanding the various Divisions across the country and Corps Commanders are in Borno and other parts of the North-East to celebrate the Christmas with the troops.

Buratai said: “operation Rescue Final has been quite successful.

“We still keep our promise of what will happen in 2017.

“We will make sure that we get the necessary re-organisation to make the operation much stronger and to have very good relief system for everybody.’’

The army chief commended the troops for their courage and professionalism and urged them to sustain the counter-insurgency momentum.

“I have received a very, very thorough brief from your xxx acommanding officer. He has told me the brave exploit you have undertaken across your area of operation.

“I want to urge you to keep it up. We are all proud of you, the entire country is proud of you and indeed Mr President and Commander-In-Chief is proud of you.

“Keep doing the very good job you have been doing and we will continue to do our best to ensure that your logistics are catered for and your general welfare is also taken care of,’’ Buratai said.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Cpl. Gontus Yilda, Section Commander, 3 Platoon Support Company, Mafa, said he was happy with the visit of the chief of army staff.

Yilda restated his commitment to fight and defend the nation.

He urged violent agitators in some parts of the country to desist from violence and resist the temptation of going to war.

“War is not good, as you can see here in the North-East, many places have been damaged, it will take time to rebuild them,’’ he said.

Yilda, however, expressed happiness that the war against the insurgents was being won and that peace was returning to the North-East.

He said that the troops would celebrate the Christmas in peace.

Also speaking with NAN, Private Ibrahim Felix expressed happiness that the terrorists had been defeated.

“I am proud to be a Nigerian soldier,’’ Felix said.

