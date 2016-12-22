Army warns public about fleeing Boko Haram members

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Nigerian Army has urged the public to be vigilant as remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing to different parts of the country and elsewhere following the ongoing final clearance of their hideouts in Sambisa forest. A statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. -Gen.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

