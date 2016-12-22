Army warns public about fleeing Boko Haram members
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Nigerian Army has urged the public to be vigilant as remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing to different parts of the country and elsewhere following the ongoing final clearance of their hideouts in Sambisa forest. A statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. -Gen.
