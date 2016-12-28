Arrested Boko Haram Fighter Says FCT Should Prepare for Attacks

A middle-aged man suspected to be one of the fleeing fighters of the Boko Haram sect has been arrested by officials of a security agency recently established by the Abuja Municipal Area Council popularly known as AMAC Marshal in the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement issued on Tuesday night by the spokesman for the AMAC Marshal, Kingsley Madaki, said the suspect who gave his name as Usman, was nabbed at 4.30pm at Utako Market.

According to him, the suspect was apprehended “with a Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”

Punch reports that the statement said the suspected Boko Haram fighter had, however, “confessed that there are so many of his colleagues out there in the city who are out to unleash mayhem on innocent residents.”

While calling on the residents of the FCT to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to AMAC Marshal personnel, Madaki said the organisation was out to ensure the safety of properties and lives of the residents.

While handing over the suspect to the Nigerian Army at the Mabila Barracks, the Marshal-General of AMAC Marshal, Kasim Chicha, said the organisation was out to assist the conventional security agencies in the council.

He, therefore, called on the residents to be careful and be alert at every point in time, adding that AMAC would always do everything to protect residents.

Chicha commended the effort of the council Chairman, Abdullahi Candido, for creating the security outfit for the security of the council.

