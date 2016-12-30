In 2016, EFF ‘humbled the ever-arrogant ANC’ – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
In 2016, EFF 'humbled the ever-arrogant ANC'
Citizen
'It is now evident that without respecting the will of the people, even century-old liberation movements can fall.' As the year comes to an end, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has taken time to reflect on all the things it achieved in 2016. The …
South Africa: Ruling Party Looks to Zuma's Successor
'Arrogant' ANC humbled in 2016 – EFF
2016 showed that 'even century-old liberation movements can fall': EFF tweets about successful year
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG