Arsenal duo return for West Brom clash

Arsene Wenger gave Arsenal fans a boost with positive injury news ahead of the Boxing Day match at home against West Bromwich Albion.

The Arsenal manager said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who could play only 13 minutes against Manchester City on Sunday, would soon return while Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck returned to full training today after injuries.

“It’s not very bad,” Wenger told arsenalfc.com with reference to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s hamstring injury. “It’s a question of days rather than weeks.”

The post Arsenal duo return for West Brom clash appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

