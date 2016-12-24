Arsenal duo return for West Brom clash
Arsene Wenger gave Arsenal fans a boost with positive injury news ahead of the Boxing Day match at home against West Bromwich Albion.
The Arsenal manager said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who could play only 13 minutes against Manchester City on Sunday, would soon return while Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck returned to full training today after injuries.
“It’s not very bad,” Wenger told arsenalfc.com with reference to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s hamstring injury. “It’s a question of days rather than weeks.”
