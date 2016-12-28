Arsenal Set New Premier League Record With Victory Over West Brom
According to Premier League records, Arsenal’s late 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday has set a new record in the English League. The Gunners now hold the record of scoring in 21 successive matches against West Brom, the best 100% record in the competition. Although, Arsenal fans would likely want a first Premier …
