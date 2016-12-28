Article 71 office holders set for 10% pay rise from 2013 – GhanaWeb
Article 71 office holders set for 10% pay rise from 2013
Ghana's political class and some select public servants are set for a 10% pay rise as recommended by the Presidential Committee on Emoluments. The Committee's report proposed an annual increase of 10% from 2013 to 2017 for the political class listed …
