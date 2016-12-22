Pages Navigation Menu

Artist decries seizure of crafts by NCS

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

SCULPTOR, Funmilola Olofinjana has urged the Federal Government to further re-orientate officers and men of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) assigned to airports to differentiate between antiquities and hand-made arts and crafts. Olofinjana told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that Customs officers at the airports usually seized hand- made arts and […]

The post Artist decries seizure of crafts by NCS appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

