Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Asari Dokubo urges Southern Kaduna people to defend their land against alleged Buhari, El-Rufai’s created violence

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Asari Dokubo

Leader of the defunct militant group, Niger Delta People Volunteer Force, NDPVF, has urged people of Southern Kaduna to defend themselves against the alleged terrorist attack launched on them by President Muhammadu Buhari and the state Governor, Nasir El- Rufai.” Recall that Southern Kaduna has been enmeshed in crises, following clashes between Fulani herdsmen and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Asari Dokubo urges Southern Kaduna people to defend their land against alleged Buhari, El-Rufai’s created violence

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.