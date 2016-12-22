Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Asia Pacific|Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines Calls UN Human Rights Chief an ‘Idiot’ – New York Times

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Asia Pacific|Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines Calls UN Human Rights Chief an 'Idiot'
New York Times
MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines called the United Nations' human rights chief an “idiot” on Thursday, days after the diplomat suggested that Mr. Duterte be investigated for murder. “You there in the United Nations, you do not

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.