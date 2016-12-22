Asia Pacific|Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines Calls UN Human Rights Chief an ‘Idiot’ – New York Times
MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines called the United Nations' human rights chief an “idiot” on Thursday, days after the diplomat suggested that Mr. Duterte be investigated for murder. “You there in the United Nations, you do not …
