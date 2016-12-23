Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star giving back through football

The final will be played on Monday, December 26 at the Campos Mini Stadium, Joseph Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

The final of Asisat Oshoala’s U-18 invitational football competition will hold on Monday, December 26.

The Super Falcons star hosts an annual football completion for U-18 women footballers in Lagos.

The 2016 edition of the tournament kicked off on Wednesday, December 21 while the semi-final and third place match were played the following day.

The Arsenal Ladies star will reward the winners with the sum of N200, 000, N140, 000 for the second place teams and N100, 000 for the third place team.

Speaking at a press conference for the tournament, the 22-year-old forward who grew up in Ikorodu Lagos says the tournament, is a historic event intended to encourage young women to grow in education and their football career.

“This is my personal project and it’s basically to encourage the young and talented girls not to kill their dreams because of the challenges we are facing in the country right now,” she said.

“A lot of parents out here don’t want their children to play football but they want them to go to school alone.

“This is a way of bringing that together. I want to use this to preach to the world that there is always a way to put education and Sports generally, not only football together. This is my area, I’m a professional footballer and this is the way I can communicate with other people not to stop their children from taking part in sporting activities.”

To mark the final, there will be celebrity novelty game that would include the likes of Obafemi Martins, Kenneth Omeruo, Imoh Ezekiel, AY and Akpororo.

