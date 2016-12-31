Assistant Commissioner of Police commits suicide in Edo

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State Police Command was Wednesday hit by tragedy, as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), in charge of Training and Development has allegedly committed suicide in Benin City. The police officer who was identified as Christopher Nosakhare Osakue, allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol inside his private residence located at Upper Sakponba area of Benin City. Sources at the State Police Command headquarters in Benin City disclosed that ACP Osakue was recently posted from Ondo State police Command.

