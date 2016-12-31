Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Assistant Commissioner of Police commits suicide in Edo

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State Police Command was Wednesday hit by tragedy, as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), in charge of Training and Development has allegedly committed suicide in Benin City. The police officer who was identified as Christopher Nosakhare Osakue, allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol inside his private residence located at Upper Sakponba area of Benin City. Sources at the State Police Command headquarters in Benin City disclosed that ACP Osakue was recently posted from Ondo State police Command.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.