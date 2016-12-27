Pages Navigation Menu

Aston Villa Reject £25 Million Bid For Jordan Amavi 

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Football, News, Sports

Aston Villa chairman Tony Xia has revealed the west Midlands club have turned down a £25m bid for left-back Jordan Amavi

Reports in France on Tuesday stated that French club Marseille were looking to sign the left-back as part of new owner Frank McCourt’s recruitment drive, with La Provence claiming sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta is in talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move.

Liverpool and Everton have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old, who has made 17 appearances for Villa in the Championship this season

But responding on Twitter to the reported €10m (£8.5m) bid from Marseille, Xia was adamant Amavi will not be leaving Villa Park.

“Don’t bother reading this,” he wrote. “I can tell we have rejected an offer of £25m for @JordanAmavi. He will grow bigger at @AVFCOfficial!”

