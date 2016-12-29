Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Asunder TV series premieres in Lagos – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Asunder TV series premieres in Lagos
Vanguard
THE much anticipated premiere of the TV series 'Asunder' held recently at the Wheatbaker Hotel Ikoyi, Lagos. The new series which was launched by African Movie Channel (AMC) in conjunction with Whitestone Cinema has 65 episodes that analyses …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.