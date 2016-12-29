Asunder TV series premieres in Lagos

By Juliet Ebirim

THE much anticipated premiere of the TV series ‘Asunder’ held recently at the Wheatbaker Hotel Ikoyi, Lagos. The new series which was launched by African Movie Channel (AMC) in conjunction with Whitestone Cinema has 65 episodes that analyses challenges faced in today’s marriages and relationships.

Produced by award winning filmmaker, Paul Igwe and directed by Henry Ejeta, the series feature the stellar cast of Stan Eze, Tessy Oragwa, Benita Nzeribe, Nonso Odogwu, Frankincense Eche-Ben, Sandra Eze among others.

Asunder is an analytical drama series that focuses on the marital lives of different families and how they all paddle through their marital woes. Using three families in its narrative, the series dissects the roots and causes of various issues and challenges faced by today’s married couples. The series also takes the audience through the emotional roller-coaster of modern day marriages and an insight into the importance of trust, communication and forgiveness in these marriages.

Celebrities who graced the event include Teju Babyface, Benita Nzeribe, Tessy Oragwa, Stan Eze amongst others.

