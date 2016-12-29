ASUU petitions EFCC, alleges N2bn fraud at University of Ilorin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging more than N2 billion fraud against the management of the University of Ilorin. The petition was jointly signed by the Ibadan Zone Chairmen of ASUU, Dr Ade Adejumo, and the University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole. Others are Dr Biodun Olaniran of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Dr Dauda Adeshina, Kwara State University, and Dr Kayode Afolayan of the University of Ilorin.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

