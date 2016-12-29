Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ASUU petitions EFCC over alleged fraud by current and former UNILORIN VCs – WorldStage

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
ASUU petitions EFCC over alleged fraud by current and former UNILORIN VCs
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday said it has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe an alleged multi-billion Naira fraud against the administrations of former …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.