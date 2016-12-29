ASUU petitions EFCC over alleged fraud by current and former UNILORIN VCs – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
ASUU petitions EFCC over alleged fraud by current and former UNILORIN VCs
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday said it has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe an alleged multi-billion Naira fraud against the administrations of former …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG