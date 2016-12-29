Pages Navigation Menu

ASUU Uncovers N2bn Fraud At UNILORIN

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Education | 0 comments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging more than N2 billion fraud against the management of the University of Ilorin(UNILORIN). The petition was jointly signed by the Ibadan Zone Chairmen of ASUU, Dr Ade Adejumo, and the University of Ibadan chairman, Dr Deji Omole. Other …

