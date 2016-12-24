At Christmas, Ambode urges Lagosians to be dedicated to cause of humanity

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday called on Lagosians to use the Christmas to rededicate themselves to the cause of humanity by supporting the needy and vulnerable members of society.

Speaking at this year’s Christmas Carol Service at the State House, Ikeja, Ambode promised that his administration would continue to place premium on the welfare of the people, not leaving group behind.

He noted that improving the standard of living of residents would be of priority in the new year, adding that the state has every reason to praise and thank God, because despite the challenges confronting the country, it was able to record giant strides, socio-economically.

Earlier, the wife of the governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, appealed for greater commitment to the welfare of the less privileged and needy.

